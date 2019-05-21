India
Press Trust of India
Kota,
UPDATED: May 21, 2019, 2:46 PM

IIT aspirant commits suicide in Kota

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem on Monday.
Press Trust of India
Kota,
UPDATED: May 21, 2019, 2:46 PM

An 18-year-old IIT aspirant allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room in Rajasthan’s Kota city, police said Tuesday.

The girl, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was taking coaching for IIT entrance exam here, they said.

Trending News

'Youth joining militancy a matter of concern'

KU improves its NAAC rank

Oppn doubts exit poll projections of NDA win

Past exit polls were wide of the final tally

The girl allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan of her hostel room on Sunday, police said.

The parents of the deceased have alleged that a man claiming to have her objectionable pictures and video was blackmailing her over phone, they said.

The man from Uttar Pradesh asked the woman to return from Kota failing which he would post her videos on social media, police said.

Latest News

Development of Srinagar marred by government's apathy: Omar Abdullah

Amarnath Yatra 2019: Governor reviews security arrangements at high level meeting

Missing man's skeleton recovered after two years in north Kashmir forests

MLA, six others shot dead in Arunachal Pradesh

Primary investigation revealed both were classmates in school and had a heated argument over phone on Sunday after which the girl allegedly committed suicide, investigating officer Anokh Singh said.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem on Monday.

Tagged in ,
Related News