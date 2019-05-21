IIT aspirant commits suicide in Kota

An 18-year-old IIT aspirant allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room in Rajasthan’s Kota city, police said Tuesday.

The girl, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was taking coaching for IIT entrance exam here, they said.

The girl allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan of her hostel room on Sunday, police said.

The parents of the deceased have alleged that a man claiming to have her objectionable pictures and video was blackmailing her over phone, they said.

The man from Uttar Pradesh asked the woman to return from Kota failing which he would post her videos on social media, police said.

Primary investigation revealed both were classmates in school and had a heated argument over phone on Sunday after which the girl allegedly committed suicide, investigating officer Anokh Singh said.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem on Monday.