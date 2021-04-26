Health, India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 26, 2021, 10:39 AM

India logs record 3,52,991 new COVID-19 cases, 2,812 fatalities

A steady increase, the active cases have increased to 28,13,658 comprising 16.25 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.62 per cent.
A healthcare worker checks the nasal swab taken for COVID-19 testing at Jammu railway station on Sunday April 18, 2021. GK File/Mir Imran
A healthcare worker checks the nasal swab taken for COVID-19 testing at Jammu railway station on Sunday April 18, 2021. GK File/Mir Imran

With 3,52,991 people testing positive for Coronavirus infection in a day, the highest so far, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,73,13,163 while active cases have crossed the 28-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. 

The death toll increased to 1,95,123 with a record 2,812 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.            

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 28,13,658 comprising 16.25 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.62 per cent.   

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,43,04,382. The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.13 per cent, the data stated.    

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,  90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.              

According to the ICMR, 27,93,21,177 samples have been tested up to April 25 with 14,02,367 samples being tested on Sunday.

