Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

India is planning to launch its own space station, ISRO chief K Sivan said Thursday.

Also Read | Regional languages must be given respect: Mamata

The ambitious project will be an extension of the Gaganyaan mission.

Also Read | Security experts suggest changes in surrender policy for local militants

“We have to sustain the Gaganyaan programme after the launch of (the) human space mission. In this context, India is planning to have its own space station,” Sivan told reporters here.