India records 2,76,110 COVID-19 cases, 3874 deaths in 24 hours

With 2,76,110 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,57,72,440 while the daily deaths were recorded below 4,000 after four days, taking the toll to 2,87,122, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

A total of 3,874 fatalities due to COVID-19 were registered in a span of 24 hours.

The active cases have further reduced to 31,29,878, comprising 12.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 86.74 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,23,55,440, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.11 per cent, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 32,23,56,187 samples have been tested up to May 19 with 20,55,010 samples being tested on Wednesday.

The 3,874 new fatalities include 594 from Maharashtra, 468 from Karnataka, 365 from Tamil Nadu, 280 from Uttar Pradesh, 235 from Delhi, 208 from Punjab, 193 from Uttarakhand, 157 from West Bengal, 153 from Haryana, 146 from Chhattisgarh, 139 from Rajasthan, 112 from Kerala, 106 from Andhra Pradesh and 104 from Bihar.

A total of 2,87,122 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 84,341 from Maharashtra, 23,306 from Karnataka, 22,346 from Delhi, 18,734 from Tamil Nadu, 18,352 from Uttar Pradesh, 13,733 from West Bengal, 12,525 from Punjab and 12,182 from Chhattisgarh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.