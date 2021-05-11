Health, India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 11, 2021, 11:36 AM

India records 3.29 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 3,876 fatalities

The active cases have reduced to 37,15,221 comprising 16.16 per cent of the total infections.
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victim at Giddenahalli, in Bengaluru on Monday, May 3, 2021. [ANI]
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victim at Giddenahalli, in Bengaluru on Monday, May 3, 2021. [ANI]

The single day rise in new coronavirus infections in India fell to 3.29 lakh after 14 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,29,92,517, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A total of 3,29,942 infections were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 2,49,992 with 3,876 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

After registering a steady rise for two months, the active cases have reduced to 37,15,221 comprising 16.16 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.75 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,90,27,304, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

According to the ICMR, 30,56,00,187 samples have been tested up to May 10 with 18,50,110 samples being tested on Monday.

