India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: March 30, 2021, 10:26 AM

India records 56,211 fresh COVID-19 cases, 271 deaths

According to the ICMR, 24,26,50,025 samples have been tested up to March 29 with 7,85,864 samples being tested on Sunday.
India’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,20,95,855 with 56,211 more people testing positive for the infection in a span of 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data updated on Tuesday.

With 271 more fatalities, the death toll rose to 1,62,114, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 20th day in row, active cases have increased to 5,40,720 comprising 4.47 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.19  per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,13,93,021, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,  90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.

