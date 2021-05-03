Health, India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 3, 2021, 11:44 AM

India reports 3.68L new COVID-19 cases, 3,417 deaths in 24 hrs

A healthcare worker checks the nasal swab taken for COVID-19 testing at Jammu railway station on Sunday April 18, 2021. GK File/Mir Imran
A healthcare worker checks the nasal swab taken for COVID-19 testing at Jammu railway station on Sunday April 18, 2021. GK File/Mir Imran

India continued to report a dip in the number of COVID-19 cases with 3,68,147 fresh cases and 3,417 fatalities recorded in last 24 hours, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said here on Monday.

It is the 12th straight day when India recorded more than 3 lakh cases while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the past six days.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 29,16,47,037 samples have been tested up to May 2, 2021 for Covid-19, of these 15,04,698 samples were tested on Sunday.

