India reports over 1.5 lakh new COVID-19 cases, biggest ever single-day spike

India reported 1,52,879 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, setting another grim one-day record as the overall tally reached 1,33,58,805, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

As many as 839 deaths were reported taking the total COVID related deaths so far in the country to 1,69,275.

India is now the fourth-worst COVID affected country worldwide after the number of active cases rose to 11,08,087.

A total of 90,584 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 1,20,81,443 with a recovery rate of 90.44 per cent.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 1,20,81,443 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, 25,66,26,850 samples have been tested.

A total of 35,19,987 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours taking the total vaccination count to 10,15,95,147 .

States such as Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in new COVID -19 cases.