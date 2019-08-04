India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: August 4, 2019, 1:40 PM

India test-fires Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile

The all-weather and all-terrain missile, which can be mounted on a truck and stored in a canister, is equipped with electronic counter measures against jamming by aircraft radars, they said.
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: August 4, 2019, 1:40 PM

India on Sunday test-fired a sophisticated all-weather and all-terrain Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) from a test range in Odisha.

The state-of-the-art missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the India Army.

Trending News

Have no information about any political move being planned on J&K: Governor Malik

7 militants killed in Keran sector: Army

Mir Wasim/GK

Shopian encounter toll 4

2 JeM militants killed, soldier injured in Sopore gunfight

The air defence system, QRSAM, was test-fired at 11.05 am from a mobile truck-based launch unit at complex 3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here, DRDO sources said.

The all-weather and all-terrain missile, which can be mounted on a truck and stored in a canister, is equipped with electronic counter measures against jamming by aircraft radars, they said.

QRSAM uses solid-fuel propellant and has a range of 25-30 km, the sources said.

Latest News

Kashmir is about 'cherished set' of memories, says debutante author Madhuri Vijay

Kashmir situation: Air India reduces fare cap on Srinagar-Delhi flights to under Rs 7000

Indian Army asks Pak military to take possession of bodies after failed BAT action

20 killed in Texas mass shooting, suspect in custody

The first trial of the QSRAM was conducted on June 4, 2017.

On February 26, 2019, two rounds of trials were successfully carried out on the same day.

The two missiles were tested for different altitude and conditions. The test flights had successfully demonstrated their aerodynamics, propulsion, structural performance and high manoeuvring capabilities, the sources added.

Tagged in ,
Related News