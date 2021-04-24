India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
UPDATED: April 24, 2021, 11:07 AM

India witnesses record 3,46,786 COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths in a day

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 1,38,67,997, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.14 per cent, the data stated.
Press Trust of India
UPDATED: April 24, 2021, 11:07 AM
A health worker collects a test sample from a women in Srinagar on Friday, April 9, 2021. [Mubashir Khan/ GK]
A health worker collects a test sample from a women in Srinagar on Friday, April 9, 2021. [Mubashir Khan/ GK]

A record single-day rise of 3,46,786 Coronavirus cases pushed India’s tally of infection to 1,66,10,481, while active cases crossed the 25-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll rose to 1,89,544 with a record 2,624 more fatalities in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Trending News
File Photo

COVID-19 surge: Curfew announced in J&K from 8 pm tonight till Monday morning

File Photo of G A Mir

J&K Congress asks workers to help needy amid spike in COVID-19 infections

File Photo

Kashmir Chamber defers polls to Executive Committee in view of COVID-19 surge

Representational Image

Pedestrian injured after hit by three-wheeler in north Kashmir's Lolab

With a steady increase, active cases in the country reached 25,52,940 and comprise 15.37 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83.49 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 1,38,67,997, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.14 per cent, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 last year, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

Latest News
GK File/Aman Farooq

COVID-19 vaccination to be free for people aged 18-45 in J&K

Representational Photo

Delhi HC asks Centre about preparedness to deal with COVID-19 second wave peak, terms mounting cases a 'Tsunami'

Representational Image [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Trapped in snowfall, 20 nomadic families provided help in J&K's Kathua

Representational Image

Left with no option, hospitals in Delhi forced to use backup stock amid severe oxygen crisis

India crossed the grim milestone of a total of 1.50 crore COVID-19 on April 19 this year.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 27,61,99,222 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till April 23 with 17,53,569 of them being examined on Friday.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News