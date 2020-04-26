India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: April 26, 2020, 12:14 PM

India's fight against coronavirus people-driven, says PM Modi

Be it businesses, offices, education institutes or medical sector, everyone is adapting to changes in the post-coronavirus world, he said.
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: April 26, 2020, 12:14 PM
File Pic
File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday exhorted people to shun complacency on the assumption that the COVID-19 pandemic will not affect them as it has so far not spread to areas they work or live in, saying “we have to continue being careful and taking the right precautions”.

Addressing his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme, he also said that India’s fight against the novel coronavirus has become people-driven wherein every citizen is playing his or her part.

Trending News
File Representational Pic

Number of Covid-19 patients now 523 in Jammu and Kashmir with detection of fresh cases

Representational Pic

'Shift us back home': Kashmiri families, students stranded in Goa, Uttarakhand urge govt

File Pic

376 J&K students to be brought home from Kota tomorrow: Kansal

Pregnant woman from Anantnag red zone dies

Be it businesses, offices, education institutes or medical sector, everyone is adapting to changes in the post-coronavirus world, he said.

India’s decision to supply medicines to countries which needed them amid the COVID-19 pandemic was guided by its ethos, he said, adding that he feels very proud when world leaders thank India and its people for the assistance.

In his over 30-minute-long address, Modi hailed the contribution of state governments in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying they have played a very active role.

Latest News
GK Pic

COVID-19 survey nearing completion in red zones of Srinagar

File Pic

PM to interact with CMs on Monday to discuss way out of lockdown, COVID fight

File Pic

Prolonged lockdown may push millions into margins of subsistence -Ex RBI Gov Subbarao

File Representational Pic

Number of Covid-19 patients now 523 in Jammu and Kashmir with detection of fresh cases

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 824 and the number of cases climbed to 26,496 in India on Sunday, according to the Union health ministry.

Related News