JEE-Advanced results declared

The results of JEE (Advanced), 2019 were announced on Friday, with Gupta Kartikey Chandresh of Maharashtra emerging as the topper.

Of the total number 1,61,319 candidates who appeared in both paper one and two of the exam, 38,705 have cleared the exam.

Of the successful candidates, 5,356 are females.

Gupta Kartikey Chandresh of Ballarpur in Maharashtra came first in Common Rank List (CRL) of JEE (Advanced) 2019. He obtained 346 out of 372 marks.

Shabnam Sahay is the topper among female candidates, with CRL 10. She obtained 308 out of 372 marks.