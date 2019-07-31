JK assembly polls: CEO calls meeting with state poll machinery

Also Read | JK for early Assembly polls in hilly areas

The ball has been set rolling for conduct of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir with the state’s top electoral officer convening for a meeting with district polls officials for review of the process.

Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar will hold a video conference meeting with district election officers and other poll staffers on August 2, an official order said.

The meeting will review the electors verification programme, which allows residents to verify their names in the voters list, new registrations, changes in voter details and corrections in the voter ID cards, leading to overall revision and purification of the electoral rolls of the state, a senior official said.

The Election Commission (EC) in Delhi has said that it will decide on the dates of the assembly polls in the state after the Amarnath Yatra ends on August 15.