India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 28, 2021, 2:00 PM

L-G now effective in-charge of Delhi, MHA notifies Act

The Delhi government will now have to take permission from the L-G before taking any action over subjects which were under its domain.
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 28, 2021, 2:00 PM
The provisions of the Act came into effect from April 27, according to the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). [image source: Twitter/ @LtGovDelhi]
The provisions of the Act came into effect from April 27, according to the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). [image source: Twitter/ @LtGovDelhi]

Delhi’s lieutenant governor has become the effective in-charge of the national capital with the Centre notifying a new law making it clear the city’s elected government will now have to seek the opinion of the L-G before any executive decision.

The Union Home Ministry’s notification giving effect to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 came on Tuesday night, as the city battles a ferocious COVID-19 wave and its healthcare system is stretched to breaking point.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Middle-aged man's body found on Srinagar outskirts

Representational Image

40-year old man mauled by bear in north Kashmir's Sopore

People stand in a queue to get an oxygen cylinder at SMHS hospital in Srinagar on April 28, 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

J&K govt says it's surplus by nearly 30k cubic metres daily oxygen requirement for COVID-19 patients

Men offer funeral prayers of a woman who died from COVID-19 in Srinagar [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

Eight Kashmir elderly among 11 more die of COVID-19 in J&K; toll past 2,200

The provisions of the Act came into effect from April 27, according to the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Three key subjects in Delhi — public order, police and land – are already in the hands of the Central government while sectors such as health, education, agriculture, forest and transport are with the city government.

The MHA notification seals the primacy given to the L-G, a nominee of the Central government, in the Act. The Delhi government will now have to take permission from the L-G before taking any action over subjects which were under its domain.

Tagged in ,
Related News