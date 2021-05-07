M K Stalin sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu by Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhawan on Friday.

After a gap of 10 years, the DMK with Stalin at the helm comes back to power for a sixth time in its history by winning the 2021 Assembly elections securing a comfortable majority on its own.

The 68-year-old Stalin wearing white shirt and dhoti came to Raj Bhavan at about 9 a.m.Purohit administered Stalin the Oath of Office and Secrecy. The Governor also administered the oath to 33 other lawmakers as the Ministers.

On Thursday, Purohit released the list of lawmakers who will be appointed as ministers and their portfolios.

Stalin’s Cabinet has two women Ministers. The Chief Minister’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin who has won from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency is not included in the Cabinet.

Stalin’s wife Durga, son Udhayanidhi and other family members, former Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam, leaders of Congress and other parties attended the swearing in ceremony.

The list of Ministers: M.K. Stalin, Chief Minister – Portfolios: Public, General Administration, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Other All India Services, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special Initiatives, Special Programme Implementation, Welfare of Differently Abled Persons.

Duraimurugan – Minister for Water Resources. K.N. Nehru – Minister for Municipal Administration. I. Periyasamy – Minister for Co-operation. K. Ponmudi – Minister for Higher Education. E.V. Velu – Minister for Public Works. M.R.K. Panneerselvam – Minister for Agriculture. K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran – Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management. Thangam Thennarasu – Minister for Industries. S. Reghupathy – Minister for Law. S. Muthusamy – Minister for Housing and Urban Development. K.R. Periakaruppan – Minister for Rural Development. T.M. Anbarasan – Minister for Rural Industries. M.P. Saminathan – Minister for Information & Publicity. P. Geetha Jeevan – Minister for Social Welfare & Women Empowerment. Anitha R. Radhakrishnan – Minister for Fisheries. S.R. Rajakannappan – Minister for Transport. K. Ramachandran – Minister for Forests. R. Sakkrapani – Minister for Food and Civil Supplies. V. Senthilbalaji – Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise. R. Gandhi – Minister for Handlooms and Textiles. Ma. Subramanian – Minister for Medical and Family Welfare. P. Moorthy – Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration. S.S. Sivasankar – Minister for Backward Classes Welfare. P.K. Sekar Babu – Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments. Palanivel Thiagarajan – Minister for Finance. S.M. Nasar – Minister for Milk & Dairy Development. Gingee K.S. Masthan – Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non Resident Tamils Welfare. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi – Minister for School Education. Siva. V. Meyyanathan – Minister for Environment, Youth Welfare and Sports. C.V. Ganesan – Minister for Labour. T. Mano Thangaraj – Minister for Information Technology. M. Mathiventhan – Minister for Tourism. N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj – Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare.