India
Press Trust of India
Sagar (MP),
UPDATED: June 22, 2019, 5:23 PM

Man declared dead found alive in morgue, probe underway

Press Trust of India
Sagar (MP),
UPDATED: June 22, 2019, 5:23 PM

A 72-year-old man declared dead by doctors at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Bina town was found alive in the morgue next morning, police said Saturday.

However, the man, who was brought to the Bina Civil Hospital in Sagar district after being found unconscious on a road, died a short while later, an official added.

Trending News

Governor chairs Unified Headquarters meeting

Ahead of yatra, Army Chief reviews security in Jammu

After Jaish used steel bullets, CRPF to fortify bulletproof vests

Gunfight in Kishtwar, 2nd in a month

The official identified him as Kishan (72), a resident of Naugaon town in Chhatarpur district.

“He was brought to the hospital in Bina on June 14. At around 9 pm on June 20, an on-duty doctor declared him dead and sent a note on it to the police. On June 21, when a police team reached the morgue, Kishan was found alive. He was even trying to mutter something,” said Bina police station in- charge Anil Maurya.

“Kishan was rushed to hospital again but he died a little while later at around 10:30am,” Maurya said.

Latest News
Forces conduct searches in Rajouri villages

Sniffer dogs deployed to track militants in Kishtwar

Minor girl found hanging in north Kashmir's Sopore

Police seeks help to trace two missing Sopore youth

Student hit by two-wheeler in Safa Kadal, hospitalised

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr SR Roshan said negligence of the doctor would be investigated.

Bina Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) KL Meena said a report on the incident would be sent to the CMHO and the latter would take a decision on the action against the errant doctor.

Related News