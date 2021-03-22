India, Latest News
Irshad Khan
UPDATED: March 22, 2021, 12:01 PM

Man declares his mother 'dead' to grab property in UP

Irshad Khan
UPDATED: March 22, 2021, 12:01 PM
Representational Image: Prolawctor
Representational Image: Prolawctor

In a shocking incident, a man declared his mother ‘dead’ in the municipality records to grab her property.

The man has now been charged for cheating and criminal conspiracy.

Trending News
GK File Photo

Fair to heavy rain, snow likely in J&K till March 24

Representational Image. Source: Pixabay

State Bank of India ATM 'looted' in south Kashmir's Shopian

File Photo/GK [Image for representational purpose only]

Four LeT militants killed, soldier injured in Shopian gunfight

GK File Photo

Three unidentified militants killed in ongoing gunfight in south Kashmir's Shopian: police

Two employees of the municipal body have also been booked in the case.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) of the Rasra police station, Nagesh Upadhyay, one Shamshad Ahmed had got his mother declared ‘dead’ in the family register in 2017 to grab her paternal property.

After the matter was brought to the knowledge of the district magistrate, a probe was ordered.

Latest News
GK File Photo

Fair to heavy rain, snow likely in J&K till March 24

Representational Image

India records nearly 47k new COVID-19 cases, highest daily spike in over four months

Representational Image. Source: Pixabay

State Bank of India ATM 'looted' in south Kashmir's Shopian

Image for representational purpose only [File]

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 123.1 mn

Based on the probe report, a case has been registered against Shamshad Ahmed and two personnel of the municipal body for cheating and criminal conspiracy, the SHO said.

A further investigation in the matter is underway.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News