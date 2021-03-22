Man declares his mother 'dead' to grab property in UP

In a shocking incident, a man declared his mother ‘dead’ in the municipality records to grab her property.

The man has now been charged for cheating and criminal conspiracy.

Two employees of the municipal body have also been booked in the case.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) of the Rasra police station, Nagesh Upadhyay, one Shamshad Ahmed had got his mother declared ‘dead’ in the family register in 2017 to grab her paternal property.

After the matter was brought to the knowledge of the district magistrate, a probe was ordered.

Based on the probe report, a case has been registered against Shamshad Ahmed and two personnel of the municipal body for cheating and criminal conspiracy, the SHO said.

A further investigation in the matter is underway.