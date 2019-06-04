Missing AN-32: IAF resumes search operation in Arunachal Pradesh

Indian Air Force in association with the Army and Indo Tibetan Border Police on Tuesday resumed the search operation for the AN-32 aircraft that has remained missing from the sky of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Search and Rescue (SaR) operation resumes as weather clears up on Tuesday. Two MI 17s and one Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) already deployed with the ground party of Army and ITBP,” Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said, adding that more assets may be deployed if required.

The transporter aircraft with IAF personnel on board got airborne on Monday from Jorhat at 12.27 p.m. for Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground. The aircraft last contacted ground agencies at around 1 p.m. Thereafter, there was no contact with the aircraft.

IAF officials said that since the aircraft did not reach the destination, overdue actions were initiated by the Indian Air Force.

On Monday, C-130, AN-32 aircraft, two Mi-17 of IAF and Indian Army ALHs were launched to locate the missing aircraft. Some ground reports were received on possible location of a crash site.

Helicopters were routed to the location, however, no wreckage has been sighted so far, Singh said.

The district administration of Shi Yomi district in Arunachal Pradesh also launched a search operation along with the villagers.