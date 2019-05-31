Modi Govt: Amit Shah Gets Home, Rajnath Singh Defence, Nirmala Sitharaman Finance

Following is the list of portfolios allocated to Cabinet ministers and Ministers of State (Independent charge):

Narendra Modi: Prime Minister and also in-charge of:

Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;

Department of Atomic Energy;

Department of Space; and

All important policy issues; and

All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.

Cabinet Ministers

1. Rajnath Singh: Minister of Defence

2. Amit Shah: Minister of Home Affairs

3. Nitin Jairam Gadkari: Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

4. D V Sadananda Gowda: Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers

5. Nirmala Sitharaman: Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs

6. Ramvilas Paswan: Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

7. Narendra Singh Tomar: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj

8. Ravi Shankar Prasad: Minister of Law and Justice; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

9. Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Minister of Food Processing Industries

10. Thaawar Chand Gehlot: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

11. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar: Minister of External Affairs

12. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’: Minister of Human Resource Development

13. Arjun Munda: Minister of Tribal Affairs

14. Smriti Zubin Irani: Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles

15. Harsh Vardhan: Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Minister of Science and Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences

16. Prakash Javadekar: Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting

17. Piyush Goyal: Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry

18. Dharmendra Pradhan: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Steel

19. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minister of Minority Affairs

20. Pralhad Joshi: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines

21. Mahendra Nath Pandey: Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

22. Arvind Ganpat Sawant: Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise

23. Giriraj Singh: Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries

24. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Minister of Jal Shakti

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

1. Santosh Kumar Gangwar: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment

2. Rao Inderjit Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning

3. Shripad Yesso Naik: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry ofAyurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH); and Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence

4. Jitendra Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space

5. Kiren Rijiju: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs And Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs

6. Prahalad Singh Patel: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism

7. Raj Kumar Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

8. Hardeep Singh Puri: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce And Industry

9. Mansukh L. Mandaviya: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Shipping; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals And Fertilizers.