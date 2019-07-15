Muslim cleric assaulted in UP, forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram': Islamic scholars, activists threaten agitation

A group of Islamic scholars, activists and locals of the district demanded strict action against those who allegedly attacked a Muslim cleric and forced him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

The local activists of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, an organisation of Islamic scholars, protested near Jaula village here on Sunday against the incident, a release by the organisation said.

They also threatened to launch a widespread agitation if the police failed to arrest the culprits.

Police have booked nearly 12 youths for allegedly pulling the beard of Imam Imlaq-ur-Rehman and forcing him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

The cleric was going to his village on his motorcycle on Saturday, when nearly 12 youngsters reportedly accosted him, beat him up and pulled his beard. He said he was rescued by two people of his village when he raised an alarm, police added.