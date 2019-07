Muslims with 50 wives, 1,050 kids 'animalistic': BJP MLA

Known for his controversial statements, Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh has again stirred row, saying that Muslims who have 50 wives and 1,050 children possess “animalistic tendency”.

In a video clip, the lawmaker can be seen saying: “In Muslim religion, you know people keep 50 wives and give birth to 1,050 children. This is not a tradition but animalistic tendency.”

Singh said that in 2024, when the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) will complete 100 years, India would be declared a Hindu Rashtra.

He termed West Bengal as ‘Lanka’ and said that half of West Bengal had been ‘destroyed’ and the remaining would be finished after the Assembly elections.

Singh had earlier called West Bengal Chief Minister as ‘Supranakha’ and said that BSP President Mayawati spends money on beauty treatments.

No action has ever been taken against the legislator for making objectionable statements.