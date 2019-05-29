India
IANS
Bhubaneswar,
UPDATED: May 29, 2019, 1:49 PM

Naveen Patnaik sworn-in as Odisha CM for 5th term

IANS
Bhubaneswar,
UPDATED: May 29, 2019, 1:49 PM

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Odisha for a fifth consecutive term on Wednesday after he was re-elected with a decisive majority in the Assembly elections.

He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Ganeshi Lal in the presence of thousands of people and dignitaries at Idco Exhibition Ground here.

Trending News

2 JeM militants killed in Kokernag gunfight

Bandipora case | HC issues notice to MS SKIMS Bemina

Ensure proper maintenance of highway: Addl Secy Home to NHAI

61 SF personnel, 11 civilians killed in 4 months: MHA

The 72-year-old BJD chief has become one of the longest-serving chief ministers of the coastal state.

Twenty ministers including 11 cabinet ministers and nine ministers of state were also administered the oath of office and secrecy.

The cabinet ministers are Ranendra Pratap Swain, Bikram Keshari Arukh, Prafulla Kumar Mallick, Niranjan Pujari, Padmanabh Behera, Pratap Jena, Arun Kumar Sahoo, Sudam Marndi, Susant Singh, Naba Kishore Das and Tukuni Sahu.

Latest News

Don't include me in cabinet, Jaitley tells Modi

Traffic department has failed to implement traffic plan: KEA chairman Yasin Khan

Amarnath Yatra 2019: Governor launches online registration for Yatris on pilot basis

Kulgam gunfight: operation called off, no militant body recovered

The ministers of state are Ashok Chandra Panda, Samir Ranjan Dash, Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Dibya Shankar Mishra, Premananda Nayak, Raghunandan Das, Padmini Dian, Tusharkanti Behera and Jagannath Saraka.

For the first time in the last two decades, Patnaik held the swearing-in ceremony in open. It was attended by some prominent dignitaries from different fields including industry, art, culture, education and civil society.

Patnaik’s elder sister and noted writer Gita Mehta and his brother Prem Patnaik were also seen in the event.

The Biju Janata Dal, which secured 112 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly in the recently-concluded election, held along with Lok Sabha polls, has been in power in the state since 2000.

Tagged in , ,
Related News