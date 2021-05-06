Health, India, Latest News
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 6, 2021, 10:27 AM

New high of 4.12L COVID-19 cases, 3,980 deaths in a day in India

India now has 35,66,398 active COVID-19 cases and reported 2,30,168 deaths so far.
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victim at Giddenahalli, in Bengaluru on Monday, May 3, 2021. [ANI]
With 4,12,262 fresh cases and 3,980 deaths in last 24 hours, India on Thursday recorded maximum fresh cases and fatalities in a day, another grim record, taking the total caseload in the country to 2,10,77,410, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Not only has it been 15th straight day with India recording more than three lakh cases but also the second time after May 1 records saw it breaching the four-lakh margin in a day.

Casualties are now closer to the 4,000 mark after nine days straight of over 3,000 deaths everyday.

On Wednesday India recorded 3,780 fatalities due to Covid infection.

On May 1, India has recorded 4,01,993 cases of Covid in 24 hours.

India now has 35,66,398 active cases and reported 2,30,168 deaths so far.

According to MoHFW, a total of 3,29,113 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours after getting cured.

The health ministry said that a total of 16,25,13,339 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 19,55,733, who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 29,67,75,209 samples have been tested up to Wednesday (May 5) for Covid-19, of these 19,23,131 samples were tested on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, reeling under the second wave of Covid, Karnataka saw new cases breach the 50,000 mark, including 23,106 in Bengaluru.

Similarly, Kerala recorded 41,953 cases in last 24 hours.

