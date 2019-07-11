India
Wahid Bukhari
UPDATED: July 11, 2019, 7:20 PM

No need to take seriously threats on Kashmir by al Qaeda chief: MEA

Wahid Bukhari
UPDATED: July 11, 2019, 7:20 PM
File Photo

India has the capability of taking care of its territorial integrity and sovereignty and there is no need to take seriously the threats on Kashmir by al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, the External Affairs Ministry said Thursday.

In a video, Zawahiri, who took over the reins of al Qaeda after the death of Osama bin Laden, said, “I am of the view that the Mujahideen in Kashmir — at this stage at least — should focus with single mind on inflicting unrelenting blows on the Indian Army and government so as to bleed the Indian economy and make India suffer sustained losses in manpower and equipment.”

Trending News

Defence Ministry approves operation of civilian flights from Awantipora airfield

Highway Issue | No ban on civilian movement: Div Com

Onus on Pak to create environment for normal relations: Govt of India

'Hold talks with all stakeholders'

Reacting to it, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India’s security forces are capable and equipped to protect the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“We keep hearing of such threats and it is not the first time that we received such a threat. I don’t think we need to take it seriously,” Kumar said in response to a question.

“Al Qaeda is a UN-prescribed terror organisation and their leader is UN-designated terrorist. Our security forces are capable and equipped…Not to worry about these threats. They have the capability of taking care of our territorial integrity and sovereignty,” he said.

Latest News

Bosnian Muslims mark 24th anniversary of Srebrenica massacre

Anantnag attack: Three overground workers of Jaish-e-Mohammad arrested

Google assistant recordings being secretly listened to by contractors: Report

Car rams into men doing yoga in Rajasthan, kills six

The video was posted on ‘As-Sahab’ channel, an in-house production of al Qaeda used to relay the organisation’s views to the world, also asked the militants “to establish stronger channels of communication with their Muslim brethren all over the world”.

Zawahiri hails from Egypt and the US has announced a reward of USD 25 million for information leading to his arrest or death.

The al Qaeda chief also warned the militants not to fall into the trap of Pakistan, which he termed as a puppet of the US.

Tagged in , ,
Related News