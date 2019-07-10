No official nomenclature to accord martyrdom status to CRPF men killed in Pulwama attack

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

There is no official nomenclature to accord martyrdom status to the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityananda Rai said the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued instructions to issue “Operational Casualty Certificate” to the next of kin of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles (AR) personnel who are killed in action.

“There is no such official nomenclature,” he said in a written reply when asked whether martyrdom status has been granted to the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama attack on February 14.

Rai said out of 40 cases of death of the CRPF personnel in Pulwama incident, the CRPF have confirmed issuance of “Operational Casualty Certificate” to 39 cases while in one case, the certificate could not be issued as the matter related to succession certificate is subjudice.