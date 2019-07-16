India
IANS
Patna,
UPDATED: July 16, 2019, 11:41 AM

Over 2.5 million affected due to floods in Bihar

IANS
Patna,
UPDATED: July 16, 2019, 11:41 AM

The flood situation in Bihar continued to remain grim on Tuesday with over 2.5 million people affected by it across the 12 districts of the state, officials said.

In the last 24 hours, all the major rivers were flowing above the danger level, leading to embankment breaches.

Trending News

Lok Sabha passes NIA amendment bill 2019

'Modi govt will never misuse NIA law'

KATHUA RAPE-N-MURDER | Trial begins at JJB Kathua, next hearing on July 29

HC reserves orders on plea against 2016 KAS exam

There were reports of fresh floods in three new districts of Saharsa, Katihar and Purnea.

Dozens of villages have been inundated that have forced people to flee their homes and seek shelter at safer places, a disaster management official said.

In the worst hit Sitamarhi and Araria districts, roads have also been damaged.

Latest News

Nearly 400 militants infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir in three years, govt tells LS

963 militants, 413 security personnel killed in five years in Jammu and Kashmir: Govt

41,331 Pak, 4,193 Afghan citizens living in India, govt tells LS

15th batch of 3,967 pilgrims leaves Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

The floods were caused by heavy rain in north Bihar and the catchment areas of major rivers in neighbouring Nepal.

However, Water Resources Department officials said the water level in rivers originating in Nepal was likely to decrease as rain in those areas have stopped.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar carried out an aerial survey of the affected Seemanchal and Koshi region on Sunday and Monday. He will inform the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday about the situation.

To date, 196 relief camps have been set up in the affected areas, with 644 community kitchens providing food to the displaced people.

The Disaster Management Department said relief and rescue operations were continuing in the flood-affected areas.

A total of 26 companies of the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and Seema Sashatra Bal have been deployed to carry out the operations.

Tagged in
Related News