India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: July 26, 2019, 12:40 PM

Pakistan cannot fight full-fledged war with India: Rajnath Singh

Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said there should be a discussion on Kargil war.
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: July 26, 2019, 12:40 PM

Pakistan can neither fight a full-fledged nor a limited war with India and is waging a proxy war, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

He was speaking in Lok Sabha on the 20th anniversary of Kargil conflict as Parliament paid tributes to Indian soldiers who drove out enemy forces and reclaimed Kargil heights.

Trending News

20 years of Kargil war | President Kovind to join celebrations in Drass today

Never attempt Kargil like misadventure again: General Rawat warns Pak

Time to move on: MEA on Trump's Kashmir remarks

GoI must wait for SC's final verdict on Articles 35-A, 370: Omar Abdullah

Singh said the bravery and sacrifice of soldiers cannot be forgotten.

“Our neighbouring country (Pakistan) cannot fight a full- fledged war or a limited war with India. It is fighting a proxy war,” Singh said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were present in the House.

Latest News

Amarnath yatra suspended from Jammu due to bad weather conditions

Shun guns, look after your families: Army chief to Kashmiri militants

Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking to declare 'Vande Mataram' national anthem or national song

Pakistan did not learn its lesson despite Kargil defeat: Eastern Army Commander

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to soldiers who fought in Kargil conflict in 1999.

Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said there should be a discussion on Kargil war.

In Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu praised the courage and gallantry of Indian soldiers and said the nation will never forget their sacrifice.

Members stood in silence as they paid tributes to those who laid down their lives in the Kargil conflict.

Tagged in ,
Related News