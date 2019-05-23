India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: May 23, 2019, 7:19 PM

People of India decided Narendra Modi as PM, I fully respect it: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress could manage to add only a few seats to its 2014 Lok Sabha tally of 44 seats.
Conceding defeat, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for their landslide victory in the Lok Sabha polls, and said his party will continue to fight the ideological battle with the saffron party.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, he said the Congress Working Committee will meet soon and decide on whether he should resign as party chief following the electoral debacle.

“I congratulate Narendra Modiji and BJP for their electoral victory. People of India have decided that Narendra Modi will be the PM again and I fully respect that,” Gandhi said.

“The Congress will continue to fight its ideological battle with BJP unitedly,” he added, asking the party workers not be afraid.

Gandhi also congratulated Smriti Irani on her victory in Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh from where he had won for three consecutive terms since 2004.

