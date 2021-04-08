PM Modi receives 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose at AIIMS Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received the second COVID-19 vaccine dose at AIIMS New Delhi over a month after the first. The PM had received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose on March 1 at the same hospital.

While making the announcement on Twitter, Modi said that vaccination is “among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus” while urging the eligible citizens to get the jab soon.

“Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon…,” the PM wrote while asking the eligible people to register themselves on the Health Ministry’s platform.