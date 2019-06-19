India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: June 19, 2019, 11:29 AM

PM Modi wishes good health, long life to Rahul Gandhi on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished good health and a long life to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday.

Modi took to Twitter to convey his wishes to Gandhi, who turned 49 on Wednesday.

“Best wishes to Shri Rahul Gandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life,” he tweeted.

The two leaders were involved in a war of words in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, in which the BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority.

Congress leaders and workers also wished Gandhi on his birthday at the party headquarters on Akbar Road.

The party chief, who was in a joyous mood, shared some light moments with the workers and mediapersons.

He also offered sweets to those wishing him on his birthday.

