India, Latest News
GK Editor
UPDATED: July 26, 2019, 11:01 AM

PM shares pictures of visit to Kargil during war

GK Editor
UPDATED: July 26, 2019, 11:01 AM

As the nation observes the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared pictures of his visit to the area during the conflict and his interaction with the soldiers.

“During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers,” he said on Twitter.

The prime minister said that in 1999, he was working for the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. 

Trending News

20 years of Kargil war | President Kovind to join celebrations in Drass today

Never attempt Kargil like misadventure again: General Rawat warns Pak

Time to move on: MEA on Trump's Kashmir remarks

GoI must wait for SC's final verdict on Articles 35-A, 370: Omar Abdullah

“The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable,” Modi said.

In the photographs, he is seen interacting with army men and meeting wounded soldiers.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News