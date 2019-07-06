Rahul Gandhi granted bail in defamation case by Bihar court

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Saturday granted bail by a court in connection with a defamation case filed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

The Patna civil court granted the bail to Gandhi, a government lawyer said.

Also Read | Srinagar Draft Master Plan to be finalised soon: SDA

In April, Modi filed a defamation case against Gandhi for his statement “all thieves have Modi as their surnames”.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had filed the case in the CJM court in Patna under Section 500 of the IPC alleging him of defaming and hurting the sentiments of people with Modi surnames.