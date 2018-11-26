  • Facebook
Rahul Gandhi offers prayer at Ajmer sharif

Indo-Asian News Service
Ajmer, Publish Date: Nov 26 2018 12:04PM | Updated Date: Nov 26 2018 12:04PM
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday offered prayers at the 13th century Sufi shrine dedicated to Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti here in Rajasthan.

He was accompanied by former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state unit chief Sachin Pilot. 

Gandhi will also offer prayers at Lord Brahma's temple in Pushkar, before heading to election rallies in Pokhran in Jaisalmer, Jalore and Jodhpur districts. 

Rajasthan goes to polls on December 7 in a single-phase for the 200 member Assembly. Counting of votes will take place on December 11. 
