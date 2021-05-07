Health, India, Latest News
Record 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases in India, 3,915 fresh fatalities

It is the 15th straight day when India recorded more than three lakh cases while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the last nine days.
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims being performed, at Swarn Rekha Ghat cremations amid a surge in Coronavirus cases, in Ranchi on Thursday, April 29, 2021. [ANI]
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims being performed, at Swarn Rekha Ghat cremations amid a surge in Coronavirus cases, in Ranchi on Thursday, April 29, 2021. [ANI]

India has recorded 4,14,188 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours — the highest so far, along with 3,915 fatalities, taking the total number of cases in the country to 2,14,91,598, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

It is the third time after May 1 that India has crossed the four lakh mark of active cases in last 24 hours. On Thursday, India recorded 4,12,262 cases.

It is the 15th straight day when India recorded more than three lakh cases while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the last nine days.

India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,14,91,598 with 36,45,164 active cases and a total of 2,34,083 deaths, so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,31,507 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 16,49,73,058 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 23,70,298, who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 29,86,01,699 samples have been tested up to Thursday (May 6) for Covid-19. Of these 18,26,490 samples were tested on Thursday.

