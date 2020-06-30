Health, India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: June 30, 2020, 4:38 PM

Recovery rate of COVID-19 patients nearing 60 per cent

As on date, there are 1,19,696 more recovered patients than COVID-19 active cases.
File Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK
File Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the country is fast approaching 60 per cent, with the Union Health Ministry attributing it to

collective and focussed efforts of the Centre and states for containment and management of the pandemic.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,15,125, while 3,34,821 patients have been cured/discharged. A total of 13,099 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

“This has resulted in the recovery rate amongst COVID-19 patients further improving to 59.07 per cent,” it said on Tuesday.

The number of diagnostic labs is continuously increasing and India now has 1,049 labs dedicated to COVID-19. These include 761 labs in the government sector and 288 private labs.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 86,08,654 samples have been tested up to June 29 with 2,10,292 samples tested on Monday.

