Regional languages must be given respect: Mamata

Amid outrage from the southern states against the draft National Education Policy that mandated teaching Hindi in school, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said people should have the freedom of choice and regional languages must be given respect.

“Each state has its own character and language. Regional language is our first priority. I support regional languages. There should be a freedom of choice. We must give respect to regional language. I have support for them (southern states),” she said.

“They should not interfere unnecessarily in every matter,” Banerjee said.

However, the Human Resource Development Ministry on Monday revised the draft which now does not mandate the languages that students may opt to study at mid-school level.