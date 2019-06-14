India
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 14, 2019, 5:17 PM

Residential coaching academy, AMU invites applications for free UPSC coaching

Residential Coaching Academy, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has invited online applications for free coaching for UPSC Preliminary-cum-Mains exam-2020.

According to a notification, the last date for submission of online application has been fixed as July 10 while as entrance test for the aspirants will be conducted on August 4. The result of the test will be declared by August 25.

