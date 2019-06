Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to journalist Prashant Kanojia who was arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

Also Read | Regional languages must be given respect: Mamata

A vacation bench, comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi, said Right to Liberty, a fundamental right, is non-negotiable as it granted bail.

Also Read | Security experts suggest changes in surrender policy for local militants

However, the bench said granting bail does not mean that it approves of the journalist’s tweets or posts on social media.