SRCC - Top 5 Courses Worth Studying in 2021 and beyond

Planning for a Commerce course after 12th or Bachelors? Well, Shri Ram College of Commerce can be the answer! SRCC is a NAAC accredited college famous for Commerce and Economics in the country. The college was ranked number 1 by India Today last year. The Shri Ram College of Commerce is affiliated with the University of Delhi (DU).

SRCC has seven different academic departments through which various UG, PG programs and Postgraduate Diploma programs get offered to the most eligible candidates. The college came into existence in 1926 and is present on the northern side of the DU campus. Over the years, the college has witnessed placements between INR 4 – 8.4 LPA on an average. In times of COVID-19, the college winessed INR 25 LPA package.

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) Courses

The Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) offers both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Students will have to meet the minimum eligibility criteria.

Course Course Details Selection Basis BA (H) Economics Duration: 3 Years, Minimum Eligibility: Candidates must have passed 10+2 with 45% marks. Merit based B.Com. (H) Duration: 3 Years, Minimum Eligibility: Candidates must have passed 10+2 with 45% marks. Merit based MA Economics Duration: 2 Years, Eligibility: Graduation in any field of study. DUET score M.Com Duration: 2 Years, Eligibility: Graduation in any field of study. DUET score PG Diploma in Global Business Operations Duration: 2 Years, Eligibility: Must be a graduate in any field. Entrance based

B.Com (Hons)

B.Com (Honors) is one of the most popular 3-years undergraduate courses in commerce. It covers subjects such as Accounting, Taxation, Economics, Financial Management, etc. The B.Com (Hons) program offered by Shri Ram College of Commerce trains students on the various aspects of commercial activities in businesses and society at large.

Skills learned by pursuing B.Com (Hons) program

Disciplinary Knowledge

Critical Analysis

Communication Skills

Ability to work in Team

Research Related Skills

Moral and Ethical Awareness

Lifelong Learning

Information and Digital Learning

Multicultural Competence

Reflective Thinking

Scientific Reasoning

BA (Hons) Economics

The BA (Hons) Economics course offered by SRCC focuses on improving advanced thinking in the Economics discipline. This course is best suited for students planning to have a career in economics. It is also suitable for those who want to become an entrepreneur in future. The course helps the student get a logical understanding of how households, firms, and government institutions work.

Students planning to do a BA (Hons) in Economics can choose elective courses from a set of specializations with contemporary relevance, giving them the flexibility to select a course keeping career goals in mind.

Students opting for a B.A. (Hons.) Economics will learn the following skills

Get an understanding of the basic Economic theory

Learn Mathematical and Statistical techniques essential to get a detailed knowledge of the course

Introduction related to different issues and problems faced in the real economy.

Proper understanding of policy responses to the economic problems

Training related to gathering primary data and restoring the information longer.

The use of empirical scientific methods to conclude.

Get training on Economic Modelling.

The course in Economics offered at SRCC is not only limited to just the Indian economy, rather it covers international economies. Thus, the course offers a global exposure to the students.

Post Graduate Diploma in Global Business Operations

PG Diploma – Global Business Operations at SRCC is for the students meeting the minimum eligibility criteria. The course has received approval from the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Delhi. The course deals with management issues in Human Resources, Finance, Accounting, Trade, Marketing, and Information Technology in International Business.

Some of the companies where graduates can work post completion getting a GBO degree include Asian Paints, Johnson & Johnson, HSBC, ICICI, Nestle, Pepsi, RBI, and Ranbaxy.

Master Of Commerce

The M.Com is a PG program designed for students from a Commerce background who want to become an expert in different fields of Banking and Finance. The duration of the program is of two years and is highly regarded and very well received in the industry. SRCC offers the Master of Commerce course to the ones meeting the minimum eligibility criteria.

The SRCC alumni get placed in different roles within the corporates, academics, or administration departments. The course is tailor-made for the students who want to research this field in the future. Teaching at SRCC is done at the Department of Commerce, Faculty of Commerce & Business, Delhi School of Economics.

The M.Com Syllabus includes Economic Analysis, Organisation Theory and Behaviour, Managerial Accounting, Marketing Management, among many others.

MA Economics

The MA Economics course is a 2 years PG course offered to eligible candidates at SRCC. The course offered at college broadly focuses on topics like – Macroeconomics, Microeconomics, Public Economics, Econometry, International Economics, etc.

MA Economics deals with the study of wealth production, its distribution, and how it is consumed in a society. The course includes a huge part of Macroeconomics related to price, output, employment, etc., and Microeconomics study.

Post completing your PG course from SRCC; degree holders can secure decent placement options in either government or private sectors like Banking, Finance, etc.

From 2007 onwards, SRCC has sanctioned the seats for the MA Economics program, but the sessions, attendance and other aspects of the program are taken care of by the Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi.

Admission Process at Shri Ram College of Commerce

Delhi University sets the admission guidelines on behalf of SRCC. To apply for admission to any of the courses offered at SRCC, candidates need to register centrally by referring to the DU’s online portal.

Candidates interested in pursuing the UG program get selected based on the applicant’s merit in the higher secondary exam. All the candidates meeting the minimum cut-offs and other requirements will get considered for admission.

While admission to the Postgraduate and PG diploma programs is taken through an admission test taken by the university. The shortlisted candidates for the PG programs will receive a call for group discussion and personal interview (GDPI) rounds. The final selection will happen based on the combined performance in the written test and GD PI round.

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) is one of the renowned and most famous institutions affiliated with Delhi University. Through this article, we have provided enough details regarding the courses offered at SRCC. This will help candidates to make a proper decision regarding the best course for them.