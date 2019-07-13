Student ends life in Maharashtra fearing exam result

A 22-year-old man, student of B.Com. final year, allegedly committed suicide Saturday in Maharashtra’s Akola district fearing that he would fail the exam, police said.

Shubham Bonde allegedly hanged himself at his house at Higani Budruk village around 11.30 am.

He was a student of Shri Shivaji College here.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

His suicide note said he was depressed as he feared he would fail in the final year B.Com. examination.

The body was sent for autopsy to the Government Medical College, Akola and further probe was on, said inspector Premanand Katre of Dahihanda police station.