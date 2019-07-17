Teacher poisons kids, herself after harassment by husband

Unable to bear with the alleged harassment of her husband, a woman gave poison to her two sons, aged 10 and eight, and consumed it herself, a police official said Wednesday.

The woman, working as a teacher in a private school, and her younger son died while her elder one survived, the official said.

The 10-year-old vomitted soon after being given fruit drink mixed with poison, and informed the landlord about the matter. The landlord got the three shifted to a hospital, the official said.

The woman died Tuesday while undergoing treatment and her younger son died early Wednesday, the official said.

The elder son was discharged from the hospital, he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman’s husband, an alcoholic, was allegedly harassing her for the past few days after which she lodged a complaint with the police, who registered a case.

Following the suicide, another case under under IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide) was booked against her husband, the police official added.



