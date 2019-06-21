Thousands mark International Yoga Day; PM Modi performs yoga in Ranchi

Thousands of people across the national capital celebrated the fifth International Yoga Day on Friday, by participating in various events to mark the day.

Some 18,000 individuals took part in an event organised in Rajpath where they performed yoga. The participants included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The New Delhi Municipal Council estimated the number of participants to be even more than 18,000.

It is for the first time that the event did not use plastic yoga mats as they were replaced with Khadi mats.

President Ram Nath Kovind, who took part in an indoor event in Parliament, said in a tweet: “On #InternationalDayofYoga best wishes to all practitioners of yoga across the world. Yoga is India’s gift to humanity; it holds the key to healthy living and to that fine balance between mind and body. Do become a part of the celebration of yoga.”

Prime Minister Narendera Modi performed yoga along with around 30,000 people in Ranchi on the occasion of the fifth International Yoga Day.

The session continued for around 45 minutes at the Prabhat Tara ground here. The Prime Minister first addressed the participants before the session began.

“Yoga has always been associated with peace and harmony. I thank people for adopting Yoga. I urge people to embrace it,” Modi said in his address prior to the session.

He also spoke in English for a few minutes to reach out to the global audience.

Saying “Yoga is beyond caste, religion, region and any boundaries”, the Prime Minister added “there is a solution to alcoholism and diabetes in Yoga”.

In another event organised by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), Union Minister Piyush Goyal and MP Manoj Tiwari along with several other hundred participants performed yoga at the Talkatora Stadium.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Smriti Irani posted pictures of her doing yoga with other participants at an event in Bijwasan.

“Celebrated #YogaDay2019 by performing Yoga with citizens of Bijwasan in Delhi,” she captioned the image.

Newly-appointed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla participated in an event in Parliament premises.

The Delhi Police also marked the day at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex, where the chief guest was Amulya Patnaik, the Commissioner of Police, Delhi.