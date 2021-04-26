India, Latest News, Sports
Press Trust of India
Ahmedabad,
UPDATED: April 26, 2021, 12:10 PM

Three Aussies withdraw from IPL-2021 due to personal reasons

While leg-spinner Zampa was bought for Rs 1.5 crore, RCB spent Rs 4 crore to buy pacer Richardson at the players' auction.
Press Trust of India
Ahmedabad,
UPDATED: April 26, 2021, 12:10 PM
Image Courtesy: @RCBTweets, @aj191/Twitter
Image Courtesy: @RCBTweets, @aj191/Twitter

Australian bowlers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson have decided to withdraw from the remainder of the ongoing IPL citing personal reasons, their franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore said on Monday.

A few hours before this, another Australian, Rajasthan Royals pacer Andrew Tye, left midway from the league as he feared getting “locked out” of his own country in the wake of a COVID-19 surge in India.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Duo arrested with grenades in north Kashmir's Uri: police

Paramedics handling the body of a COVID-19 victim on Sunday April 25, 2021 in Srinagar. Aman Farooq/GK

Shopian man, 32, among 10 more die after contracting COVID-19 in J&K; toll 2157

Representational Image

Physical attendance of teachers worries families

Greater Kashmir

MD KPDCL inspects power infrastructure

“Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of IPL season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore offers complete support to them in all the possible way we can,” the franchise said in a statement.

While leg-spinner Zampa was bought for Rs 1.5 crore, RCB spent Rs 4 crore to buy pacer Richardson at the players’ auction.

Tagged in , , , , ,
Related News