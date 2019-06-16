India
UPDATED: June 16, 2019, 3:45 PM

Three Pak nationals detained with gold worth over Rs 23 lakh in Rajasthan

The seized items weigh over 700 grams and are worth Rs 23,27,119, the officials said, adding that they were allegedly smuggling them into India from Pakistan.
Three Pakistani nationals were detained with gold worth over Rs 23 lakh from Munabao railway station near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, Customs officials said Sunday.

Five gold biscuits of 100 gram each, a gold bangle and three rings were seized from Kishor Kumar Maheshwari, Ramesh Patr and Kailash Mali on Saturday, they said.

The seized items weigh over 700 grams and are worth Rs 23,27,119, the officials said, adding that they were allegedly smuggling them into India from Pakistan.

They were passengers on the Thar-Link Express.

In another incident on Saturday, the Customs, during a routine check on a Pakistan- bound train, seized 300 suits and 200 scarfs worth Rs 1.50 lakh from a Pakistani national Ram Chandra.

The consignment was released after recovering a penalty of Rs 52,500 from Chandra, the official said.

