'Where does he get 'nasha' from?': Madhya Pradesh HM on Rahul Gandhi's China remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comments on issues like disturbance on India-China border and farmer’s finances have led the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra to take a dig at him

Quoting news agency ANI, NDTV reported Narottam Mishra while speaking to media on Thursday as saying, “Loan waivers in 10 days, clearing out China in 15 minutes, I salute the guru who taught him (Rahul Gandhi). Where did he get such high-quality intoxicant from?”

These reactions were referring to the Congress leader’s comments on Wednesday about India’s months-long standoff, the worst in decades with China

Speaking in Haryana’s Kurukshetra, Mr Gandhi had said, “The coward PM says that no one has taken our land. Today, there is only one country in the world whose land has been taken by another country. India is the only country where another country came in and took away 1200 square km. And PM calls himself a ‘deshbhakt‘ and the whole country knows that China’s forces are inside our territory, what kind of patriot he is? If we were in power, we would have thrown out China in less than 15 minutes.”

In the run up to the Rajasthan assembly elections in November 2018, he had promised farmers’ that the Congress would introduce a loan waiver plan within 10 days of being voted to power. This was another comment that Mr Mishra aimed at today.

The Congress won the Rajasthan elections in December 2018 and went on to announce loan waivers for farmers in February 2019, though not within 10 days of being elected to power as Mr Gandhi had promised.