New Delhi
UPDATED: August 2, 2019, 5:58 PM

Why was Parliament not taken into confidence: CPI(M) on security advisory for Amarnath pilgrims

In a tweet, the Left leader also alleged that rumours were being allowed to fester in Jammu and Kashmir.
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: August 2, 2019, 5:58 PM

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury hit out at the government on Friday over a security advisory issued for the Amarnath pilgrims and tourists in the Kashmir valley, saying Parliament should have been taken into confidence before sending out such a missive.

In a tweet, the Left leader also alleged that rumours were being allowed to fester in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir government asked the Amarnath pilgrims and tourists on Friday to immediately make necessary arrangements to cut short their stay in the Valley and return as soon as possible in the wake of intelligence inputs of “specific terror threats” to the pilgrimage.

The principal secretary (home) of the state issued a security advisory, saying pilgrims and tourists “may curtail their stay” and “return as soon as possible”.

“Parliament is in session. Why isn’t the PM taking the House into confidence? The panic and rumours allowed to fester in J&K are helping nobody,” Yechury said in the tweet.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader also tagged a news report about the security advisory issued by the Jammu and Kashmir government along with his tweet.

