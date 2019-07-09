India
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 9, 2019, 12:25 PM

Zam Zam water banned on two Air India flights: report

The report said that the circular issued on July 4, 2019 has gone viral on social media and left many pilgrims and tour operators worried.
Air India has banned the sacred holy Zam Zam water on its two Hajj flights operating between Jeddah -Hyderabad – Mumbai and Jeddah – Cochin till September 15, a media report said on Tuesday.

“Due to change of aircraft and limitation of seats, zam zam cans will not be allowed on our flights,” said a circular issued by Air India’s Jeddah office, according to a report in The Times of India.

The report said that the circular issued on July 4, 2019 has gone viral on social media and left many pilgrims and tour operators worried.

It said that though an AI spokesperson refused to comment, a source within the airline confirmed that the circular was genuine.

 “Haj Committee of India’s CEO M A Khan said AI was bound to give a can carrying 5 litre of zam zam to each pilgrim returning from Haj as this is part of the MOU signed between AI and Haj Committee,” TOI report said.

The report said that after many pilgrims approached Congress MLA Amin Patel to intervene, he has written to the ministries of civil aviation and minority affairs, requesting them to direct the Air India to arrange zam zam for the pilgrims returning by these flights till September 15.

