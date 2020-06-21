Is any body listening | Ellahi Bagh road in dilapidated condition

The road connecting Gousia Colony, Ellahi Bagh in Srinagar is in dilapidated condition. We have made several complaints to the authorities concerned but so far there has been no improvement in the condition of the road stretch. The road is in shambles and dotted with potholes causing immense trouble to the commuters and local residents who have been decrying political and official apathy and step-motherly treatment with the locality. Due to the bad condition of the roads several vehicles have got damaged in the past.

During a mere shower, the road turn into cesspools and the water-logging continues for days. The main reason for the bad condition of the road is lack of the proper drainage facilities and hence the drainage discharge and the water-logging results in the submerging of the road. We are being forced to migrate from the area because of inhospitable conditions. We make a fervent appeal to Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and Chief Engineers R&B and Irrigation & Flood Control departments to look into the matter and direct the authorities concerned to take immediate action.

Fahar Baba

Introduce Bioresources subject at +2 level

We the educated youth who have completed their higher studies in Bioresources urge the government to introduce the subject at +2 level as per the decsion taken earlier.

In 2017, J&K government announced it was going to introduce nine new subjects at +2 level. These subjects included subject Bioresources. Later, the Education department sought responses from all the CEOs of J&K for introduction of the subject. All the CEOs responded positively and forwarded their recommendations to the Education department for further processing. But unfortunately, the case is still pending in the department from 2017. It is now requested to the Lieutenant Governor of J&K to intervene and pass necessary directions to the department to speed up the process as soon as possible so that justice may be done with those educated youth who were eagerly waiting for introduction of Bioresources at +2 level, for job avenues.

Aspirants

Nowgam residents demand additional transformer

We the residents of Khawajapora, Nowgam in Srinagar appeal the authorities to replace the worn out electric lines and provide additional transformer to our area.

The power department has not replaced the supply lines in the area since early 90s and despite the fact that a large number of households have come up in the area, the locality gets power supply from the same transformer which was installed more than a decade ago. Owing to the overload the transformer often develops snag, and the locality reels under darkness for days together. We appeal to the department to look into our genuine demand, pending for past many years.

Residents through Yousuf Ul Ali

Chanapora Colony road in shambles

We the residents of Khan Colony, Chanapora in Srinagar appeal to the authorities to repair the road connecting the locality with the main market.

The lane was dug by the authorities some four years ago for construction of drain. Even after passage of long time the authorities are not bothered to repair the lane. Each time there is a rainfall, the entire lane turns into a cesspool. The residents of the locality are suffering badly due the dilapidated condition of the road. We brought the issues into the notice of the authorities on several occasions in the past, but each time we were left high and dry. We appeal to the authorities of the district administration to issue necessary direction for redressal of our genuine problem.

Residents through Imtiyaz Ahmad

Kupwara villagers seek land compensation

We the residents of Amdarpora-Villagam area in Kupwara appeal to the authorities to provide us the compensation against the land which was taken over by the authorities many years ago.

Many villagers provided the land for construction of the road from main market Villagam to Amdarpora via newly constructed Degree College. Though the authorities that time assured that the compensation against the land would be provide at the earliest, the authorities have totally shelved the issue.

We have taken up the matter with the department concerned many times, but to no avail. If the authorities have cleared the bills of contractors why are they denying compensation to the farmers? We appeal to the Deputy Commissioner Kupwara to look into the matter and redress our grievance on priority basis.

Residents through Malik Reyaz

Water shortage hits Natipora Colony

We the residents of Chinar Colony-C Natipora are suffering due to water shortage for the past several weeks. The problem has aggravated during the past few weeks and we are forced to fetch water from other areas.

We repeatedly took up the issue with authorities concerned but so far there has been end to our suffering. We appeal to the Chief Engineer PHE to look into the matter.

Residents