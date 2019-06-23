IS ANYBODY LISTENING ?

Madina colony residents seek CE’s intervention

Also Read | Auto Draft

We the residents of Madina Colony B K Pora request the concerned authorities to repair the road leading to our colony. We are facing immense hardship due to the dilapidated condition of this road. We request the Chief Engineer of Road and Buildings department to direct the concerned to repair this link road without any further delay.

Residents of Madina Colony B K Pora

Also Read | Auto Draft

Through Muzamil H Qureshi

Kulgam residents suffer in absence of public transport

Also Read | Auto Draft

We the residents of district Kulgam are facing extreme hardships due to the non-availability of public transport. We also met the Regional Transport Officer Kulgam to discuss this issue. He assured us that the matter would be looked into but till date nothing has been done. We reach home late everyday due to non availability of public transport. Our earnest appeal to the concerned department is to look into the matter and get it resolved at the earliest.

Wali Luqman