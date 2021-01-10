Is Anybody Listening? | Address the grievance of horticulture graduates

We, the Horticulture graduates of UT of J&K, would like to bring into the notice of higher authorities that in the year of 2018 the Directorate of Horticulture J&K issued an advertisement vide a notification bearing No. DHK/ADM/NG/596/5703-22 Dated: 31-07-2018 whereby inviting applications from the concerned eligible applicants/aspirants for being absorbed/engaged as Rehbar-e-Baghbani in the department concerned under the already framed over scheme of “Engagement of Horticulture Professionals of the UT of J& K as Rehbar-e-Baghbani”. We the aforementioned eligible applicants/aspirants, applied accordingly for the same in the department concerned while having complied with and also full-filled all the terms and conditions and other requisite formalities within the time frame as laid down in the said advertisement. It is very unfortunate and agonizing to state here that nothing worthwhile has been done in the matter so far by the higher-ups in the administration for some ulterior motives notwithstanding the fact that more than two years period has elapsed since the issuance of the said advertisement. It is apt to state here that we, the candidates/ aspirants, despite possessing professional degrees viz., B.Sc., M.Sc., PhD, PDF in horticulture sciences, stand still neglected and unemployed for more than a decade now and is at the threshold of crossing the age limit/bar due to faulty eligibility criteria and non-referral of posts(gazetted and non-gazetted vacancies) to the concerned recruitment agencies. Moreover, despite heavy hardships and sufferings we have been undergoing till date, we continued to leave no stone unturned to get the redressal of our genuine grievances, but all in vain as the higher-ups turned a deaf ear towards our genuine grievances and mad us only to move from pillar to post as a measure of sabotage while having some ulterior motives in the background. It was only after so many years of struggle of the aspirants, the department of Horticulture

finally framed up the proposed Rehbar-e-Baghbani scheme for engagement of horticulture professionals as mentioned supra which served as a ray of hope for the unemployed professionals who got themselves registered in their respective horticulture zones, but due to the unknown reasons, the draft of the policy has not been finalised till date which added to the miseries of the unemployed educated youth of this UT. We now request the Honourable Lieutenant Governor to intervene into the matter personally on humanitarian grounds and order for the framing up of the final draft of the scheme of “Engagement of Horticulture Professionals of the UT of J&K as Rehbar-e-Baghbani”.

Jammu and Kashmir Unemployed Horticulture Graduates Union

Kujer, Fatehpora residents demand bus service

We, the residents of Gadoora, Kujer and Fethpora, Ganderbal urge authorities to start a bus service from Fethpora to Soura through Gadoora-Umerhair road.

Despite spending crores of rupees on this road, authorities have failed to use this road properly. By allowing bus service through this road, traffic jam problem in the main town, Ganderbal can be reduced. We urge DC Ganderbal to look into this matter and use this Gadoora- Umerhair road to decongest the traffic in the main town.

Residents of Gadoora, Kujer

Withdraw the changes in the syllabus of accounts assistant post

We, the commerce students of J&K, had repeatedly requested JKSSB to kindly withdraw the recent changes in the syllabus of accounts assistant (finance department) post. But JKSSB is not doing anything in this regard. We once again request them to resolve the issue so that graduates in commerce stream may benefit.

Commerce Students

Clear snow from roads in Kulgam and Shopian

We, the people of D.H pora, Manzgam, K.B pora, Arreh, Soch Bhatpora, Pombay Kakarab, Chansar, Khull Ahmadabad, Pariwan, Gadihama, Awhtoo, Hariwath and adjacent villages of district Kulgam and Shopian are facing a lot of hardships due to fresh heavy snowfall. The roads are not cleared yet, and the water supply is not restored, even the ambulances cannot safely reach the district hospital. We request the district administration to clear the roads and restore basic facilities in these areas

Wani Luqman

Ensure availability of basic amenities in Arwani

Arwani, one of the largest villages of district Anantnag, is facing a lot of inconvenience for the past many years. This village, acting as a connecting link between three major districts Anantnag, Shopian and Kulgam, is surrounded by more than twelve villages under its catchment area. Despite this, the region faces a lack of proper availability of basic amenities like drinking water, electricity, drainage, roads, healthcare etc. The condition of interior roads is pathetic, which are devoid of any proper drainage resulting in waterlogging and hardships for commuters. The village lacks healthcare facilities that would cater to the needs of the people of the area 24×7. We request the concerned authorities to provide us with proper basic facilities of life so that our inconveniences may end.

Residents of Arwani Through Wani Shuja Rasool

Fateh Kadal residents await Jiofibre cables

We, the residents of Dukani Sangeen Locality of Fateh Kadal Srinagar, are waiting for JioFibre connection from last so many months. We face a lot of difficulties because of the slow speed Internet. Now we request the concerned authorities to look into this and install the Jiofibre cables in our area.

Towsheeq Lateef Bhat

Lack of public transport irks Hawal, Nigeen residents

The only road connecting Hawal to Nigeen is devoid of any public transport. This causes immense inconvenience to thousands of people living in these areas as they have to travel long distances to board passenger vehicles. This is especially difficult for students as they have to carry their bags and travel on foot. We request the concerned authorities to look into this matter and redress our grievance as soon as possible.

Residents